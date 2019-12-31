Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has said that corruption is a curse which the Bureau would eliminate from the society at any cost.

He also said that the Bureau has deposited Rs178 billion directly and indirectly in the national exchequer collected from the corrupt elements.

Addressing the merit certificates distribution ceremony among employees who showed outstanding performance here on Monday, he said the ceremony is held to encourage the employees on giving outstanding performance and NAB is upholding merit in all its departments.

He once again made it clear that NAB has no affiliation with any individual, group or political party but has only affiliation with the country. He said NAB considers case and not the face and everyone no matter how powerful would have to be made accountable.

He said the world’s leading institutions including PILDAT, Transparency International and World Economic Forum has lauded the performance of NAB.

He said that NAB officers are playing an important role in improving the performance of the Bureau. He said NAB has been transformed in to a vibrant institute owing to sheer hard work and dedication of its employees.

The Chairman NAB said cases are framed only after availability of concrete evidence and granting bail is authority of the courts, however, a case does not close by getting bail.

He said conviction ratio in NAB cases is over 70 percent.

The Chairman said that taxation cases are being referred to Federal Board of Revenue for the last three years. He said a special cell headed by Director General has already been established.

He said NAB has taken no action which prompts bureaucracy to stop working or inflicting any losses to economy.