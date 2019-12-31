Share:

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs250 on Monday and was traded at Rs 87,900, as compared to Rs87,650 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witness increase of Rs214 and was traded at Rs75,360 against last closing of Rs75,146. The price of silver gained Rs100 per tola and was traded at Rs1070 per tola against Rs970 of last trading day and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 917.35 after increase of Rs85.35. In international market, the price of per ounce gold remained constant and was traded at $1511, Karachi Sarafa association reported.