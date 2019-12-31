Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed the Academic Staff Association (ASA) of COMSATS University to submit its reply in a case against the teachers’ protest in the university.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition filed by the three students of the university challenging the protest of the ASA. During the hearing, the court asked from the counsel of the respondents (ASA) that under what authority of law, they have announced to observe strike which has caused disruption of the academic as well as examination schedules.

However, they could not give any legal justification in this regard.

Their counsel stated that the grievances of the academic staff are not being redressed. Justice Athar noted in its order that it is the duty of the university to initiate disciplinary proceedings against those members of the faculty who in any manner are involved in disruption of the academic and examination schedules.

The court further said that respondents no 3 and 4 are not empowered to disrupt academic and examination schedules and thus cause irreparable loss to the enrolled students.

The court also directed them to explain the action taken against respondents no 3 and 4 and the instigators for threatening to illegally disrupt the academic and examination schedules.

Later, the court deferred hearing till today after issuing aforementioned directions.