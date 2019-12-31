Share:

I would not be wrong to mention that impoverishment is one of the biggest problem in Pakistan which is birthing several crimes. But unfortunately, it is deeply placed in Pakistan for a long generation. According to the world bank , poverty in Pakistan fell from 64.3% in 2002 to 59.5% in 2014 And also from 2013 to 2018 infant mortality rate had been reduced from 74 to 60 (per 1,000) under five mortalitiesrate had also been reduced from 77 in 2018.Furthermore, this richest killer is still effecting the people in present time.

According to the Ministry of planning and development about 55 million Pakistani, 29.5 percent of the population, live below the poverty line. Actually, it poverty comes from unemployment .Due to unemployment large of number of people working in private sector jobless and these unemployed youths are indulging in illegal activities.

Particularly in street crime, drug padding, drug addiction and many more. And also at the age of getting education children are working in different illegal ways to make money. So for this issue I would like to draw the attention of the higher authorities to bring education system in all small villages and provide funds for them to live in a better condition.

IMTAIZ JAVID,

Turbat.