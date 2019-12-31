Share:

LAHORE - Islamabad Club Polo team overpowered Lahore Polo Club team by 10-3.5 in the Annual U-19 Polo Cup match played here at Lahore Polo & Country Club on Monday.

Ismail, Muhammad Ali and Mikael Sami excelled in Islamabad Club Polo team triumph by hammering a hat-trick each while Bilal Rasool converted the remaining one. From Lahore Polo club team, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Nazar Din Ali Khan, Mustafa Aziz and Mohib Shahzad scored one goal each.

Islamabad Club Polo team were off to flying start as they thrashed two back-to-back goals to gain 2-0 lead while Lahore Polo Club team fought back well and converted one to reduce the margin to 2-1 just before the end of the first chukker. Lahore polo Club team started the second chukker well by firing in another field goal to square the things at 2-all. After that, the entire second chukker was fully dominated by Islamabad Club Polo team , hammered a hat-trick of goals to take a healthy 5-2 lead.

Islamabad Club Polo team maintained their supremacy in the third chukker as well as they smashed in another hat-trick of goals to further stretch their lead to 8-2. Just before the end of the third chukker, Lahore Polo Club struck one more to reduce the deficit to 8-3. In the fourth and last chukker, Islamabad Club Polo team slammed in two more goals to win the encounter by 10-3.5.

Lahore Garrison Polo Club & LP&CC President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab has said that this is the historical tournament of Pakistan polo history as for the very first time, U-19 tournament is being conducted under the banner of Lahore Polo & Country Club. “Total 12 youngsters are taking part in this tournament, which means that these 12 promising and talented players will soon serve Pakistan polo and play their key role in further flourishing this game of kings and knights.”