KARACHI - Federal and Sindh governments should ask National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) and Karachi Electric (KE) to withdraw proposed Fuel Adjustment Charges (FAC) notification of Rs 21 billion on power consumers, protesters during a demonstration in front of Karachi Press Club demanded. Addressing protestors, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) member Sindh Assembly and Ameer district south, Syed Abdul Rasheed warned if this notification is not withdrawn, people will stage a big demonstration in this regard.

Condemning collecting proposed Rs 21 billion from consumers on head of FAC in next nine months, he impressed upon Nepra and K-E to desist from this act as both entities have already failed to provide any relief to consumers in past.

He also demanded repayment of Rs 62 billion on account of inflated billing claimed by K-E.

JI will fight for just rights of Karachi and its people on all fora and today’s protest is first step, he reminded.

Karachi JI Information Secretary, Zahid Askari said that NEPRA and KE bond has made life of Karachi power consumers miserable. Ameer district Korangi, Abdul Jalil said that we would not betray people and keep voicing for their rights.