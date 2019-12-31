Share:

LOS ANGELES (GN): John Legend has paid tribute to his first major-label studio album ‘Get Lifted’ on its 15th anniversary.

John, 41, released the album on December 28, 2004, and he took to Instagram to remember the album and look back on how far he has come since its release.

John wrote: ‘’15 years ago, we released my debut major label album #GetLifted on GOOD/Columbia Records.

Thanks to everyone who has been with me on this amazing journey ever since. I always had big dreams for my life as a musician. Even when I was a young kid watching the Grammys and Star Search and Soul Train, I wanted to be on those stages. When my parents played albums on their record player, I dreamed of the day when I would make my own records.

But you never know if it’s all going to happen. And my biggest hopes and dreams have been exceeded by reality.’’

John also thanked his collaborators on the album, who include Kanye West, Dave Tozer, Devo Harris and will.i.am.