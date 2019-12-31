Share:

LAHORE - Arshad Ansari-led Journalist Panel won most seats in Sunday’s Lahore Press Club elections for the year 2020. As many as 2008 journalists exercised their right to vote during the polling, which started on the club premises on Sunday morning and continued till 7pm.

A five-member election committee headed by senior journalist Arshad Yasin announced the election results on Monday morning. Ansari has made history by winning the president’s slot for the record 10th time. He bagged 1,169 votes, defeating Progressive Panel’s Zahid Gogi, who got 813 votes.

Progressive Panel candidate Rai Hasnain Tahir won 1,043 votes to become senior vice president (SVP). He defeated Afzal Talib of the Journalist Panel who secured 835 votes. Journalist Panel’s Qazafi Butt grabbed 773 votes to claim vice president’s slot. Progressive Panel’s Syed Shoaibud Din secured 712 votes and remained runner up in the contest. Independent candidate Salman Qureshi got 446 votes. Journalist Panel’s Babar Dogar secured 1,054 votes to grab secretary’s slot and Hafiz Faiz got 1,047 votes to become joint secretary, defeating Progressive Panel’s Zahid Abid (922 votes) and Rana Ikram (879 votes), respectively.

Independent candidate Zahid Sherwani secured 727 votes and was elected finance secretary. He defeated Naeem Hanif (693 votes) of the Journalist Panel and Ijaz Khokhar (533 votes) of the Progressive Panel.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar felicitated the newly-elected Lahore Press Club (LPC) President Arshad Ansari and other officebearers. He expressed the hope the new body would come up to journalists’ expectations and play its role for their welfare.