SIALKOT - The dead body of a missing child, sexually assaulted and killed after kidnapping, was found from local fields in village Dhodha-Qila Kalarwala, Pasrur tehsil here. The “ill-fated” child identified as nine-year-old Ahsan had been missing for the last two days. The bereaved family informed that some unidentified accused kidnapped the child, criminally assaulted him and later shot him dead by firing bullets on his neck. Later, the accused dumped the dead body in local fields. The local villagers lodged strong protest against the gruesome incident by placing the victim’s dead body at the village chowk. They demanded early arrest of the accused molesters-cum-killers. They chanted anti-police slogans. Local senior police officials negotiated with the protesters and assured them about the early arrest of accused. Following the assurance the protesting people dispersed. The victim was laid to rest in his native graveyard during dense foggy weather here. A large number of people attended his funeral. Local senior police officials said that the Qila Kalarwala police have registered a case with no arrest, in this regard.