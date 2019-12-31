Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Two persons of a same family died and another injured in a fog related accident in Pirmahal here on Monday. Police said that deceased 24-year-old Umer Hayat, resident of C-Block Pirmahal, was on the way on Darkhana Road along with his mother 55-year-old Amina Bibi and his 40-year-old aunt Nasreen Bibi on a motorcycle.

When they reached near Kachi Basti, the bike collided to a tractor-trolley parked on roadside. As a result Umer Hayat and his mother died instantly while Nasreen was referred by Pirmahal Tehsil Headquarters Hospital doctors to Toba DHQ hospital due to her critical condition.

The police said the accident occurred due to poor visibility caused by dense fog. The police have launched further investigation.

SENIOR LAWYER PASSES AWAY

Senior lawyer Akhtar Ali Dhillon died after protracted illness. He was the elder brother of Pakistan Steel Mills Ex-MD Gen (r) Javed Iqbal Dhillon. Scores of people attended his funeral prayer in his native village Chak 290/GB on Monday where he was later laid to rest.