LAHORE (PR): In line with its tradition, Bahria Town is arranging new year fireworks simultaneously at Eiffel Tower Bahria Town Lahore, Eiffel Tower Bahria Town Karachi and Phase 8 Statue of Liberty Rawalpindi. The three events will feature beautiful fireworks to celebrate the arrival of 2020. Bahria Town has a tradition of organizing spectacular events to celebrate every occasion.