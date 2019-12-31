Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Monday proposed an increase of up to 3.2 percent in the prices of various petroleum products.

In a summary sent to the Petroleum Division, Ogra has suggested Rs2.61 per liter increase in the price of petrol, Rs2.25 per liter in that of High Speed Diesel (HSD), an increase by Rs3.10 in the price of Kerosene Oil, and Rs2.08 per liter increase in the price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) for the month of January 2020.

If the government accepts the Ogra’s recommendations, petrol’s price will go up from the existing Rs113.99 per liter to Rs116.6 per liter; that of HSD to Rs127.261 per liter from the existing Rs125.01 per liter, the price of LDO will go up to Rs84.51 per liter from Rs82.43 per liter, and that of Kerosene Oil from the existing Rs96.35 to Rs99.45/liter.

HSD is used as a fuel by heavy vehicles, LDO is used in industries, petrol is consumed by cars, motorcycles and small vehicles, while the Kerosene Oil is used for cooking purposes, especially in remote areas where LPG or pipeline gas is not available.

It is worth mentioning here that Ogra had proposed a decrease by up to 3.4 percent in the prices of various petroleum products for December.

Rs2.61 per litre raise in petrol price Rs2.25 in High Speed Diesel suggested

The Authority had recommended a decrease by Rs2.4 per liter (1.9 percent) in the price of High Speed Diesel, Rs0.25 per liter (0.2 percent) in the price of petrol, Rs2.9 per liter (3.4 percent) in the price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) and Rs0.83 per liter (or 0.9 percent) cut in the price of Kerosene Oil.

Ogra has sent the summary for revision in Oil prices for January to the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), and that would be then forwarded to the Finance Ministry for approval.

The government would take decision on the Ogra’s recommendations today (on Tuesday).

It is worth mentioning here that the government is charging 17 percent general sales tax (GST) on all petroleum products. Apart from it, the government is also collecting petroleum levy (PL) on these products.

Currently, the government is charging Rs18 per liter petroleum levy on HSD, Rs15 per liter on petrol, Rs6 per liter on Kerosene Oil, and Rs3 per litre on LDO.