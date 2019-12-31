Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chairman Air Marshal Arshad Malik Monday said the people would see positive results of the teamwork of his staff soon for making the national airline a profitable organization and restoration of its past glory. He said the PIA rehabilitation process was successfully continued and all decisions were being taken on merit. Talking to a private news channel, he said during the first year of his tenure as the PIA chairman he had strictly followed merit in every department and had successfully minimised monthly debt. Steps have to be taken to make PIA a profitable institution which was possible by curtailing the expenditures and excessive staff of the national flag carrier, he said and added the PIA would soon achieve new milestones of successes with the help and cooperation of the people. He was of the opinion that PIA has the potential to grow up but unfortunately due to poor policies and management style, the issues of the airline were largely ignored during the last 10 to 12 years. All the policies and decisions were dictated in the past but not anymore, as all the decisions were now purely taken by the management keeping in view the business and commercial viability, Malik added. He said it was for the first time that the entire Hajj Operation was solely carried out by PIA in which a total of 83,000 pilgrims were facilitated without leasing any aircraft, as practised in the past. He said he decided that the government would not sell the PIA’s properties which it had in different foreign countries but renovate them and rent them out for increasing revenue.