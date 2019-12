Share:

A notification imposing a ban on pillion riding in Karachi was taken down by the Sindh government on Tuesday ahead of New Year's Eve.

Within only 11 hours of being released, the decision was changed.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said that “the ban on pillion riding has been taken back on the orders of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.”

Though this ban is removed, Shallwani insisted that the ban on display of weapons, use of firearms and one-wheeling was still in effect.