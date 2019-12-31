Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad today (Tuesday) to discuss the country’s economic and political situation.

The federal cabinet meeting will be held at the Prime Minister’s office to discuss an eight-point agenda.

According to sources, the cabinet will review overall political and economic situation of the country during the meeting. The cabinet would also be briefed on financial statistics.

The Cabinet will approve the State Bank s financial statements for 2018 while the issue of handing over of a Norwegian citizen would also come under discussion.

Meanwhile, the appointment of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) CEO is also part of agenda of the cabinet meeting.