As part of austerity measures, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming three-day visit to Davos next month to attend the World Economic Forum will cost only 68,000 dollars as compared to millions of dollars spend by the former rulers.

The saving is part of the prime minister’s ongoing robust drive in which he has directed to minimize the expenditures.

The visits of former prime ministers to Davos including Nawaz Sharif costed 762,000, dollars, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi 561,000 dollars and Yousuf Raza Gilani 459,000 dollars respectively to the national exchequer.

The Prime Minister, during his visit of the US had also set precedent by slashing the expenditures, thus saving huge amount during his stay there.

Imran Khan’s total expenses incurred on New York visit during September 2019 stood around 162,578 dollars only.