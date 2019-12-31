Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - The Pirmahal Police arrested three alleged dacoits who had looted some passengers on Pirmahal-Multan Road near railway level-crossing in the wee hours of Sunday.

On the complaint of one of the loot victims, Muhammad Usman of Chak 669/10 GB, a police party followed and chased the fleeing accused.

They were identified as Rajab Ali of Chak 718/GB, Asghar Ali Kala of Chak 721/GB and Mushtaq Ahmad of Chak 732/GB. The police also recovered from their custody illicit arms. The police have launched investigation to trace and arrest their other accomplices.