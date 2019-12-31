Share:

LAHORE - DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed on Monday presided over an important meeting to review the security arrangements on new year night. He said that on new year’s night, no one would be allowed to involve in any kind of anti social activities or hooliganism including aerial firing, one wheeling and the use of fire arms to ensure law and order in the metropolis. Lahore police will strictly deal with those violating the law and creating trouble for citizens. He directed the Police officials to adopt foolproof security measures and remain high alert for ensuring peaceful atmosphere on the eve. According to the security plan devised by the Lahore Police, 06 SPs, 35 DSPs, 86 SHOs, 352 Upper subordinates and more than 06 thousand Police officers and officials including additional contingents of Dolphin Squads and Police Response Units will perform duty on new year night. The DIG further directed all divisional SPs and DSPs to personally visit all the important areas in their respective jurisdictions particularly important public places and adopt stringent security measures in their own supervision. DIG Operations said that door knocking has already been started to take surety bonds from the last years accused having previous record of such hooliganism based anti social activities. He said that all routes would be scanned and monitored continuously and Dolphin Squads along with Police Response Units would ensure effective patrolling around all the important roads, shopping areas, parks and recreational places of the city. Additional contingents of Police will also be deployed at different parks and main recreational points of the city, identified by Lahore Police where majority of people gather on new year night to cope with any untoward situation. Moreover Lahore Police will ensure checking of every suspicious person including bikes and vehicles at Entry and Exit points of the city. SSP Operations Lahore Muhammad Naveed, SP Security Bilal Zafar, SP Dolphin, SP Headquarters, all divisional SPs and SDPOs attended the meeting.