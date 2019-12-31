Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Department has extended the date of filing of tax for the convenience of property taxpayers from 31st December 2019 to 31st January 2020. After passing the date, strict action will be taken against the property tax defaulters.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Secretary of the department Abdul Halim Sheikh. Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers attended the meeting. Briefing the meeting, Director General Excise and Taxation and & Narcotics Control Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui said that for the benefit of the taxpayers, the date had been increased from 31st December 2019 to 31st January 2020 and on failure , an additional 10% penalty would be charged.

Sheikh also advised property taxpayers to pay their outstanding taxes before the expiry of the due date so as to avoid any untoward situation. Date has been extended to facilitate the public. In case of non-payment, strict action will be taken against the property taxpayers.