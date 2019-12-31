Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 40,887.63 points as compared to 40,848.53 points on the last working day with a positive change of 39.10 points (0.10 %). A total of 165,834,760 shares were traded compared to the trade 267,578,470 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 6.636 billion as compared to Rs 9.491 billion during last trading day. Total 362 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 201 recorded gain and 138 sustained losses whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 19,107,000 shares and price per share of Rs4.35, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 10,737,000 and price per share of Rs15.90 and World Call Telecom with a volume of 9,117,000 and price per share of Rs1.38. Nestle Pakistan recorded the maximum increase of Rs116.50 per share, closing at Rs8100 while Colgate Palm was runner up with the increase of Rs50 per share, closing at Rs2350.