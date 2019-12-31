Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A Rehman Malik has taken a serious notice of the blasphemous materials being circulated on social media and has asked the authorities concerned to take action.

He has directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to take stern action against those who are generating and spreading blasphemous material on social media.

He has also asked them to take up the matter with Twitter administration and remove the blasphemous content from social media immediately. FIA and PTA should immediately trace the twitter accounts concerned who are allegedly involved in spreading blasphemous content and register cases against them, he said in a statement.

The notice issued by Secretary Committee on Interior states “This anti-Islam propaganda is against the UN Charter on interfaith harmony. This blasphemy material may create law and order situation in the country as it is highly derogatory and anti-Islam”.

“If the criminals are outside the jurisdiction of Pakistan then the help from the Interpol may be sought being a member state of Interpol,” it reads.

Senator A Rehman Malik has directed that the matter will be taken up in the meeting of the committee scheduled to be held on 3rd January, 2020.