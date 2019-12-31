Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar on Monday gained Rs0.10 as value of rupee rose to Rs154.93 in the interbank against the last closing at Rs155.03, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. In open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs154.4 and Rs155.1 respectively. In interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs0.78 and was traded at Rs173.37 against the last closing of Rs172.59. The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained flat at Rs1.41 whereas increase of Rs0.50 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs203.01 as compared to last closing of Rs202.51. Exchange rate of UAE Dirham depreciated by Rs0.02 to close at Rs42.18 whereas that of Saudi Riyal also decreased by Rs0.01 and closed at Rs41.30.