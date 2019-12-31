Share:

Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday has directed to verify the degrees of employees working in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

During the hearing, the plaintiff claimed that the officials have received their academic degrees without even going to the private university in Azad Kashmir.

Responding to the arguments, the court remarked apparently, it looks like that the degrees have been awarded through some illegal process.

Subsequently, the apex court while ordering to check the degrees has adjourned the hearing for one month.

Earlier, PIA had sacked 50 cabin crew members and three pilots for holding fake degrees. The spokesperson of the airlines said that the action was taken on the instructions of the Supreme Court.

An interim report was submitted to the bench by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The top court had also directed the authorities concerned to complete the process of degree verification and submit the final report on the matter