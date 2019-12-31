Share:

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Monday expressed serious reservations over introduction of Point of Sale (POS) system for traders by Federal Board of Revenue, saying it is unacceptable for the businessmen of terrorism-hit province. The chamber made it clear that the traders will strongly resist and protest if the POS system was imposed on them and all responsibility will be rested upon FBR and its subordinate regional tax office. The issue was raised by big stores/outlets traders located on Peshawar University, Cantt and Peshawar city during meeting with SCCI acting president, Shahid Hussain at the chamber house here on Monday. Besides, the Chamber vice president, Abdul Jalil Jan, former FPCCI president, Ghazanfar Bilour, SCCI former presidents, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Anjuman e Tajaran Peshawar chairman, Shuakat Ali Khan, Syed Ahmad Khan, Nadeem Rauf, large number of traders from University Road and Peshawar cantt were present in the meeting. The traders’ leaders informed the meeting that they have serious concerns on Point of Sale (POS) system introduced by FBR. They said the POS procedure is unclear and doing businesses after implementation of this system would be impossible in the provincial capital. Shahid Hussain while talking to traders’ delegation expressed serious apprehensions over introduction of Point of Sale by FBR as the system implementation on the war-affected businesses and city is an unfeasible and unwise step, which will be opposed at every level.