KARACHI - The government of Sindh on Monday asked the federal government for providing 10 airplanes for combating with the swarm of locust in various districts across the province.

The provincial government made its demand in a meeting between the Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah and Federal Secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security Muhammad Hashim Popalzai in Karachi.

An action plan for eradication of the swarms of locust was also discussed in the meeting.

A drive will be initiated to combat swarms of locust from January to June in Balochistan under the plan.

It was also decided in the meeting to write a letter to Federal Ministry of Defence for spray of insecticides along the borders with Iran and India.

The meeting also decided to take help from the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) in the operation against the swarms of locust.

Earlier, provincial agriculture department said that two airplanes and eight vehicles have joined the Sindh government’s efforts to eliminate swarms of locust in various districts of the province.

According to a spokesperson of the agriculture ministry, the plant protection department of the ministry of national food security and research has provided two aeroplanes and eight vehicles to help in combating the locust in various districts of Sindh.