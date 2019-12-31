Share:

Facebook’s decision to block the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation’s (PBC) live stream news bulletin is condemnable, but not unexpected. In recent years, the social media giant has revealed its own political leanings, towards the right side of the political spectrum. Facebook’s role in ensuring Trump’s ascension to power and the slanted coverage of news preceding the Brexit poll are documented and deliberate instances of political meddling.

That it’s choosing to side with Modi’s fascist government in India should come as no surprise. Facebook is a corporation that thrives on divisive and problematic narratives, simply because there might be more traction for outrage compared to positivity.

The fact that Facebook still runs political ads, where allowed – even though no other social media websites do so – tells us that Radio Pakistan’s live stream was not really in violation of any “community guidelines”. Facebook is simply not interested in standing for the rights of oppressed Kashmiris.

Kashmir has been under lockdown for over 148 days; this is a fact. The Modi regime is looking to repress Muslims by any means necessary, using legal cover to disguise its ambition to systematically take their rights away by any means necessary.

Radio Pakistan has chosen to migrate its live stream to YouTube; this is probably a wise decision. There is no need for the state to overreact or look to block access of private users to Facebook. What it can do is make the general public aware of the right-wing bias. Radio Pakistan’s announcement will help; drawing users to YouTube should not be difficult given the google-owned platform’s own popularity in Pakistan. The government can take up the issue with Facebook’s legal team and argue our case; the social media giant has to respond to a state-level discussion.

As far the general public is concerned, not much changes for us. It is obvious that the majority of the international community is looking the other way from the Kashmir issue because of self-vested interests. Facebook’s own reliance on misinformation and obfuscation of facts is also nothing new. Consumption of news on social media is a double-edged sword like it has always been; a lot of information is available on one platform but it must be consumed after doing one’s due diligence.

The duty of Pakistanis is to stand by Kashmiris, regardless of the many hurdles the Indian government and its soft power throw at the situation. The fight against oppression continues.