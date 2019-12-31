Share:

LAHORE (PR): Activemedia and Foodies R Us have announced the 3rd season of Pakistan’s biggest food and music event, SOUL Festival (Previously COKEFEST) kicking off in Lahore on 27th, 28th and 29th of December 2019 at LAKE CITY. The event will bring Pakistan’s top eateries and best music together to create a one-of-a-kind experience for its attendees. After 15 overwhelmingly successful festivals over 2 consecutive years, organizers “Activemedia and Foodies R Us” are now looking to give #FOODFEST, a brand new identity.