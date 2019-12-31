Share:

Rawalpindi - The city traffic police have formed a special squad to curb one-wheeling and car-stunts during the New Year night celebrations in the city, informed police spokesman on Monday. The squads have been formed on the directions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, he added.

The special squads would launch a massive operation against the violators on roads and would also send them to jail besides submitting plaintiffs with local police for registration of cases against them, he said.

“As many as 300 officers and traffic wardens will be deputed on all the important and busiest roads to control the traffic rush and to initiate action against the violators,” he said.

He mentioned that a strict action would also be taken against the juvenile drivers and motorcyclists doing one-wheeling and car users having no or unauthorized number plates and registration books.

“Special pickets have also been erected at all the important and busiest roads in the city on orders of CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf to thwart one-wheeling and car stunts on New Year night,” he said.

CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf, in a message, warned the youngsters to avoid showing stunts on roads on New Year night or they will face strict legal action. He also asked the special squads to launch operation against violators as per law. The CTO requested parents to keep an eye on their siblings and do not allow them driving bikes for one wheeling. He said he would himself patrol the city roads to monitor the performance of traffic wardens and other officers.