LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar has said democracy is being strengthened and the state organs are one for national security.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government has taken steps for institutional reforms which have no example in the past. The opposition is not doing politics of national interests but of personal and political gains”, he said while talking to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri during a m eeting here at Governor House. They also discussed political matters, government affairs and other issues. Ch Sarwar said that Pakistan was faced with numerous challenges on economic front, but he was sure that the measures taken by economic team of government under the leadership of Prime Imran Khan will pull the country out of economic crisis by year 2020.

“Pakistan will advance successfully in the economic field that will ensure development, prosperity and create employment opportunities. Instead of talking on facts, the opposition is criticizing mindlessly the government steps just for political mileage however it will not succeed in its mission”, he observed.

Economic crisis to be overcome in 2020

Also, Punjab Governor along with his wife Begum Perveen Sarwar participated in an event ‘National Community Emergency Response Challenge 2019’ held in connection with International Volunteer Day at Governor House.

Prizes were also distributed to the position holders at the event that was also attended by VSO Country Director Hassam Bilal, Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer and Rescue-1122 Academy Registrar Farhan Khalid.

In his address, Governor Sarwar said: “It has been a matter of great honour to me that since inception of emergency service till date, I deem it my prime responsibility to play role in strengthening and stability of this service because this public-friendly service is the right and need of every citizen. He continued: “Whenever I see the rescuers clad in green uniform, it gives me great satisfaction that Pakistan is blessed with such heroes, who by putting their lives in danger rescue the victims of any tragedy or accident, which also creates a sense of security in the society”.