LAHORE (PR): Thuraya Telecommunications Company, a subsidiary of the Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), has announced it has signed a service partner agreement with Rockville Technologies (Pvt.) Ltd., one of the leading system integrators and IoT/M2M solution providers in Pakistan. The partnership will expand the availability of Thuraya’s products and services acrosskey vertical markets within the country. Headquartered in Islamabad, Pakistan with offices in Kuwait, UAE, KSA, Sri Lanka, Bulgaria and Turkey, Rockville has developed a diversified portfolio of technologies and telecom solutions since its founding in 2002. The company is already associated with more than 25 top telecom GSM operators and now its first-class integration capabilities complement Thuraya’s renowned satellites and network portfolio of M2M, IoT and Data services.