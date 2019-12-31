Share:

Rawalpindi - A person was killed when a speeding train hit him at Mareer Chowk on Monday.

Meanwhile, six persons including two minors sustained burnt injuries in a gas leakage blast in Gujar Khan, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman.

The dead body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for post-mortem and medical treatment, he said. According to him, a man was crossing the railway track. He could not judge the speeding train coming from opposite direction. As a result, the train crushed the man to death.

On getting information, Rescue 1122 and local police rushed to the scene and took the dead body into custody. The spokesman said that later on the dead body was moved to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy. However, the identity of the deceased could not be traced so far by the doctors and the police investigators. In another incident, six members of a family including two minors sustained burnt injuries in a gas leakage explosion took place at village Baklan, near Sasral on Gulyana Road in Gujar Khan on the wee hours.

According to the spokesman, the family lit a stove to warm the room wherein they were sleeping during night. He said the family forgotten to switch the stove off and the gas continued leaking in the room. In the morning, when they tied to light stove, an explosion took place injuring six persons. Rescue 1122 was called in by the local rescuers, who later rushed the injured to a hospital for medical treatment.