ISLAMABAD - A residential training boot camp for beneficiaries of Small Mid Enterprise (SME) was held here on Monday to discuss prospects of bilateral trade and people-to-people ties between Pakistan and US.

Team CELL hosted Islamabad Semester for SMEs, a residential advanced training Bootcamp for 49 beneficiary SME leaders at the National Incubation Centre. This Bootcamp was attended by selected 49 SME leaders of 13 project districts from across Pakistan. As per project’s mandate, 2 US based trainers, Michael Henderson and Ali Syed who are associated with Capital Factory, an Austin Texas-based accelerator, trained these beneficiaries on the best practices of scaling a business to the international market and also discussed the prospects of bilateral trade and people to people ties between Pakistan and US. Our training partner DEMO - Ideas for Impact helped trainees in learning advanced techniques for effectively using digital platforms for scaling a business.

Visits of Business Incubation Centers were also planned for the ISSMEs’ cohort. The trainees visited the Bahria Innovation Center at Bahria University Islamabad to learn about the facilities space is offering and its contribution to the overall entrepreneurial ecosystem. Scale grant worth $30000 (in total) was also awarded to 17 SME leaders. This money will help the beneficiaries in scaling up their business ventures.