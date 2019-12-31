Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly on Monday passed University of Chakwal Bill 2019 after accepting opposition’s demand for amending the name of varsity from of University of North Punjab to the University of Chakwal.

The session started one hour 25 minutes behind the schedule time with Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi in the chair.

During question hour on the home department, Law Minister Raja Basharat said that the government was not interested in extending the contract of Safe City Project to Chinese firm Huawei.

To a a supplementary question of PML-N’s Ch Akther Ali, he said the contract for installation of CCTV cameras in Lahore was awarded to Huawei during the PML-N regime in 2014. Raja Basharat said the company was responsible for the maintenance of cameras according to the agreement. He said the government was bound to work as per agreement.

However, he clarified the government would not pay to the company due to the violation of the agreement. Now, he said, the government was not interested in extending the agreement with the said company. Due to numerous incidents of child abuse, he said, the government had installed cameras in Kasur at a cost of Rs10 million. To another question, he said the government was planning to make 20, 000 recruitments for overcoming shortage of the human resource in Punjab police. He also said that there was one police official for 1200 people in Punjab. He criticized the PML-N government for not making recruitments in the force during last 10 years.

To another question of PML-N’s Raheela Naeem regarding failure of government to control kite flying in Lahore, the minister said the government had adopted zero tolerance policy against kite flying. The police had registered 3840 cases in Lahore against violation of ban on kite flying.

On completion of agenda, the chair adjourned the session till Tuesday (today) at 3pm.