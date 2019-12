Share:

KARACHI (PR): UBL has become the only bank to win the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) “Top Companies of the Year” Award for three consecutive years (2016-18). The awards for the three years, were presented at a ceremony held in Karachi recently. Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was the chief guest at the event, gave away the awards. Ms Sima Kamil, President & CEO, UBL received the awards from the PM, on behalf of the bank. Each year only 25 companies are declared as winners of this award.