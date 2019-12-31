Share:

ISLAMABAD - The acting Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Monday appointed Zafar Iqbal Hussain as Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). According to a notification issued by the ECP, the acting CEC has appointed Secretary ECP in exercise of powers conferred upon under Rules 8 of the Election Commission (Officers and Servants) Rules, 1989. Zafar Iqbal Hussain, a BPS-21 officer of Election Commission of Pakistan presently posted as Provincial Election Commissioner, Punjab has been appointed for the post in his own pay and scale with immediate effect and until further order.