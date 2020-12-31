Share:

ISLAMABAD-The two newly appointed additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday took oath of their office in a ceremony held at the IHC building.

Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah administered oath to Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar as additional judges of the high court.

In this regard, a simple and graceful ceremony was held in the Islamabad High Court building and it was attended by the judges of the IHC, Attorney General for Pakistan, judicial officers of district judiciary, bar representatives, lawyers, distinguished guests and family members of the judges. Sajid Baloch Registrar of IHC welcomed the guests on behalf of the IHC chief justice. After taking oath the additional judges held the courts. With these appointments, the total strength of IHC judges has risen to nine. Recently, the Parliament increased the sanctioned strength of the IHC from seven to 10.

It was December 21 when the Parliamentary Committee on Judges’ Appointment had approved the appointment of Sattar and Jahangiri as judges of the IHC after both of them had appeared before the eight-member committee, comprising Senators Farooq H. Naek of PPP, Javed Abbasi of PML-N, Azam Swati of PTI, Sarfraz Bugti of BAP and National Assembly members Raja Pervez Ashraf of PPP, Rana Sanaullah of PML-N and Ali Mohammad Khan and Mohammad Asim Nazeer of PTI. Then, President Arif Alvi approved the appointment of renowned lawyers as additional judges of the IHC, said a notification issued by the law and justice ministry. According to the notification, Tariq Jahangiri and Babar Sattar had been appointed as additional IHC judges for a period of one year. Jahangiri had served as the advocate general of Islamabad in 2017-18. He also worked as deputy attorney general for Pakistan from 2011 to 2013 and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi/Islamabad Region deputy prosecutor general from 2009 to 2010. Sattar is a renowned legal analyst and has been known as a vocal lawyer.

He was part of Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s legal team, which had challenged the presidential reference against him.

The nomination of Justice Sattar and Justice Jahangiri as the additional judges of the IHC was made by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) in its meeting in the first week of this month, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed.