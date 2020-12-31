Share:

LAHORE - The city district administration sealed 47 shops, restaurants and imposed Rs 25,000 fine for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Wednesday.

According to spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Model Town Zeeshan Ranjha sealed four shops at M.M Alam Road, 11 at Faisal Town and one boutique in Gulberg while AC Raiwind Adnan Rasheed sealed one coffee shops in the area of Valencia Housing Society.

AC Cantt Zahi Shakir sealed 17 shops and three restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 15,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation. AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed 10 shops in his jurisdiction.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown and warned transporters

and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly, he added.