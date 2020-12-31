Share:

Peshawar - Police have recovered 65 stolen vehicles and 25 motorcycles in the district, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Addressing a news conference, District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Zahidullah said that the vehicles had been lifted from various parts of the country.

He said that 25 motorcycles were recovered within one week while 65 vehicles were recovered in operations that lasted for almost three months. “50 vehicles had been lifted from Punjab, 4 from Islamabad, one from Sindh and 10 vehicles had been tempered,” the DPO said.

He said that 41 vehicles were handed over to their owners after legal formalities while another 24 would also be handed over to their heirs in due course.

He also said the Mardan Police had also seized 25 motorcycles lifted by an inter-district gang. He said two members of the gang, Abdul Rehman and Hazrat Ali, were also arrested.

“The arrestees used to lift motorbikes and later sell their spare parts to dealers,” he added.