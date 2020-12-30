Share:

ISLAMABAD-Aima Baig a name that is familiar to our entire nation has left us speechless once again. Delving into a new genre of music, this diva has collaborated with both Abdullah Siddiqui and Shahbaz Shigri on the latest track “Be Myself”. The powerful vocals by both Aima and Abdullah raise voices on a social stigma in the society. Through the use of music, these maestros discover the gravity of what our true body image is and how important it is to maintain our self-esteem. Shahbaz Shigri, who fully explores the complexities of the human body and how the society weighs down on the self-esteem of individuals, has directed the video. The most important thing is that the themes of self-presentation and identity are very much clear in the song. The creative aspect of this song is that it discovers the exact affiliation between the bodies and self that one has. The captivating lyrics accurately capture the turmoil many of us face in this battle of having a perfect body that adheres to the standards set upon us by the society.We love this new genre that Aima has explored and along with it the debut of Abdullah Siddiqui looks very promising. We are eagerly waiting for some new collaborations that these two dynamic stars will be doing.