Rawalpindi - Former prime minister and President All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (AJ&KMC) Sardar Attique Ahmad Khan has said that following the August 5, 2019 and Covid-19 Tehreek-e-Kashmir TeK United Kingdom (UK) came forward to launch online and virtual conferences to highlight the IIOJ&K. Such virtual conferences were not only the need of the hour but also a way forward to keep rest of the world update about the continued state terrorism in IIOJ&K.

Sardar Attique expressed these views during a meeting with President TeK UK Raja Fahim Kayani who called on him here yesterday.

“Credit goes to the TeK UK leadership that timely decided, gathered experts, opinion makers, scholars, politicians, writers, civil society members and academicians through the online conference during the Covid-19 to discuss the IIOJ&K situation aimed to keep the world aware of the happenings in occupied area of the state,” Khan added. He also said that it is time we should collectively raise the Kashmir dispute across the globe and apprise the world that Indian designs are not only a threat to Kashmiris and minorities in India but also dangerous for the global peace.

Sardar Attique further said that our diaspora in UK and Europe should vehemently come forward to expose India’s extremist and violent image before the world. He said that the TeK UK and Europe are doing its best and we are proud of them for doing such noble job for the Kashmir cause.

On the occasion, the TeK UK President hailed the role of Sardar Attique in the ongoing liberation movement of IIOJ&K at AJK, national and global level saying people in Europe.