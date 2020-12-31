Share:

All banks will remain closed for three days from January 01 to January 03.

State bank, Banking services corporation of Pakistan , commercial and private banks, financial institutions will remain closed on Friday, January 01, 2021 as no transaction will take place in the banks on Friday.

Bank staff however will remain present in the banks on Friday in connection with annual closing, Bank will start new financial year from January 01,2021. The banks will observe three holidays with inclusion of weekly holidays on Saturday and Sunday. The banks will open on January 04 as per schedule.