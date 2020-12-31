Share:

On Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered the Cabinet Committee for maintaining peace and law and order to ensure foolproof security arrangements at New Year.

The Punjab CM directed the provincial police to take every possible step to protect the lives and properties of people and to take strict action against those who resort to aerial firing.

He further said the rule of law must be ensured. Effective steps must be taken to stop one-wheeling. He ordered to take legal action against those who violate the law.