Share:

HYDERABAD -The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the management of Hyderabad Development Authority (HAD) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to speed up work on all ongoing development schemes so that the citizens could be benefited at the earliest. All ongoing development schemes should be completed with effective strategy and under supervision of the technical team, the Commissioner emphasised while presiding over a meeting of the HDA and WASA officers at his office on Wednesday.

The Commissioner said due to climate change, the second largest city of Sindhhas been receiving heavy rainfalls since last two years and an effective strategy should be adopted for early disposal of rainwater from roads and streets.

Due to COVID-19, the Commissioner said that completion of these development schemes had been delayed but now it was time that officers concerned should complete these projects at the earliest by adopting SOPs.

The Commissioner also directed the WASA Managing Director (MD) to carry out extensive outstanding dues recovery campaigns and discontinue all illegal connections so that supply of water could be made possible for those who are paying their water dues.

He also directed the WASA management to ensure availability of clean drinking water in Wadhu Wah by activating the drainage system at its both sides.

The meeting also discussed at length the project of Qasimabad Drain Line and decided to complete it at the earliest. The meeting also decided to repair the roads which received damages as a result of launching WASA schemes and other development work.