The recent revival in Pakistan’s exports is under threat because there aren’t enough shipping containers to get the goods across the sea. The global supply chain tripped up by the material shortage of shipping containers has hit Pakistan hard. The problem is not going away anytime soon. The coronavirus’s global impact on trade and a plunge in Pakistan’s imports have led to a shortage of incoming shipping containers, with freight charges rising as much as ten times. The problem will significantly affect our textile sector the most, which has been experiencing a boom recently.

As if the pandemic’s shocks were not enough; we are now facing a deeply-troubling logistics-induced challenge. As a result, both the country and the merchants are facing big problems. The container crisis paints a grim picture for our government, which hoped to gain economic stability after a rise in exports. If the authorities do not take swift steps to address the challenge, our exporters’ operations will continue to be disrupted. Naturally, the government’s revenue and manufacturers’ profits will fall.

The government must subsidise part of the import fees for empty and used containers. It must also assign the concerned authority to monitor any possible monopoly by freight forwarders to alleviate the container shortage for exporters. Besides this, the government and the Port Qasim Authority must use their relationships with shipping lines to get more services and capacity to Pakistan’s ports.

There is no easy resolution to solve the absence of containers, which is a global problem. A better approach would be to adopt a hybrid solution. We should go with a mix of incentivising the shipping companies and seeking help from China, the biggest shipping container manufacturer. Additionally, we can look inward to assist our exporters by using containers lying around in other ports due to a surplus.