LAHORE - The COVID-19 claimed another 23 lives in the province and 626 new cases were reported on Wednesday. According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the number of cases in the province reached 137,295 while total deaths were recorded 3,982.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 2,425,650 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 122,932 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 255 hospitals

across the province where 8,253 beds were reserved for patients as 3,692 beds

were equipped with oxygen facility.

The Punjab Health Department allocated 669 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 354 were in use while 315 ones were spare so far.

The Health Department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.