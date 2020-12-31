Share:

LAHORE - The COVID-19 claimed another 23 lives in the province and 626 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), the number of cases in the province reached 137,295 while total deaths were recorded 3,982. The PP&SHD confirmed that 322 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, four in Sheikhupura, three in Nankana Sahib, 64 in Rawalpindi, one in Attock, two in Chakwal, six in Jehlum, one in Gujranwala, two in Mandi Bahauddin, seven in Sialkot, three in Gujrat, 55 in Faisalabad,11 in Toba Tek Singh, four in Jhang,10 in Chineot, 22 in Sargodha, five in Mianwali, one in Bhakkar,19 in Multan,one in Khanewal, 15 in Lodharan, one in Dera Ghazi Khan, 24 in Bahawalpur, 24 in Bahawalnagar.