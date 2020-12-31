Share:

ISLAMABAD - The head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Chief of Jamiat Ulema e Islam (JUI) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday said that democracy was the future of PDM.

While addressing a media talk after a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) delegation headed by PML-N’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazl Rehman said that all the parties of PDM were on the same page and now one should create cracks within the PDM.

He stated that due to his personal matters he couldn’t take part in PPP’s Jalsa at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh; adding, that their team had taken part in the Jalsa with full power. Talking about the Maulana Muhammad Khan Shirani’s party, Maulana Fazl said that he had no idea about the newly formed party of Maulana Shirani. Meanwhile, PML-N’s leader Maryam Nawaz condemned the arrest of PML-N’s leader Khwaja Asif by NAB Islamabad.

Commenting on the Bilawal Bhutto’s last media talk she said that the media talk addressed by Bilawal was a balanced one; adding, that they had to hear Bilawal and PDM will take the final decision about the Senate and by elections across the country.

She elaborated that PML-N was yet to decide about whether or not to take part in the Senate by elections. It must be noted that the meeting between Maulana Fazl Rehman and Maryam Nawaz was also attended by Rana Sanaullah, Maryam Aurangzeb, Khurram Dastigar, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Capt (Retd) Safdar.