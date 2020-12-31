Share:

LAHORE - Doctors on Wednesday gave a clean bill of health to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar who was under self-isolation for over a week. He was tested positive for COVID-19 last week and has been dispensing official business from home since then. According to an official handout, the senior doctors of the Mayo Hospital declared the health of the Chief Minister as satisfactory after a detailed check-up at the hospital on Wednesday. Also, the Chief Minister in his statement on Wednesday said that his health condition was improving gradually.

He thanked the people for their prayers and appealed to the citizens to follow the corona SOPs to save their lives from the second corona wave.