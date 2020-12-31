Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to approve names of Village and Panchayat Councils till January 10, 2021.

The commission in the meeting headed by the Chief Election Commissioner Raja Sikandar Sultan also warned the Punjab government that the commission will publish the delimitation of Village and Panchayat Councils with old names if Punjab government failed to approve the names of new Village and Panchayat Councils.

The commission during the meeting showed it’s annoyance over failure of the Punjab government to approve names of Village and Panchayat Councils. The ECP also directed management of the commission to start work on registration of those electoral groups who wanted to take part in election in order to hold local government elections as soon as possible. Meanwhile, the commission summoned a meeting on January 6 for having legal consensus over announcing dates for the LG elections in Punjab and a representative of the Punjab government will also take part the meeting.

During the meeting ECP sectary briefed the commission that local government Act and Village and Panchayat Act was functional in Punjab since May 4, 2019; adding that govt was bound to establish LG institutions within 21 months and elections should be held before February 3, 2021 as per the law. Regarding the cantonment elections, Director Military Land Cantonment informed the commission that military of defence had sent summary to federal government to request the ECP for holding elections under the Federal government section 58 (2) Cantonment Ordinance 2002.