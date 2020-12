Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunications Syed Amin-ul-Haque on Wednesday said that all possible efforts were being made to promote and facilitate female entrepreneurs in the IT sector in Pakistan.

He said the IT industry had become the most gender-neutral industry in the country. He said women were playing a pivotal role in the development of IT industry in Pakistan which had achieved consecutive year on year growth rate and became a major export earner for Pakistan.

In a reply Statement of Gilgit Women Developers, Minister IT said, that the initiative for bringing the IT companies from secondary and tertiary cities into the mainstream was well underway for ensuring holistic growth of Pakistan’s IT industry. In this context, a Software Technology Park has been setup in Gilgit with the collaboration of Special Communication Organization (SCO).

Syed Amin ul Haque said that several Gilgit-based IT companies had already relocated their business operations to the Gilgit STP providing services to customers around the globe thus speaking to the strength of establishing tech parks accords Pakistan. He said such initiatives would set a milestone to provide employment and entrepreneurship opportunities particularly to female population of Pakistan and we could say proudly that GB’IT Park becoming the Centre of Empowering not only for Young IT Males but especially for Female IT Professionals.

“I congratulate the all Women IT Professionals especially “SheDev” developers for their remarkable success” said Syed Amin ul Haque.

Meanwhile, among the many success story from Gilgit IT Park, there is a newly born Organisation names “SheDev”, which is an all-female Developers Company providing tech solutions. They are currently offering services to local and International customers and they are growing day by day.

As the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan have immense talent and there are unlimited business opportunities there. Keeping this point, Software Technology Park has been established at Konodas Gilgit for young software experts and IT professionals in the state-of-the-art technology. This important project now became an important milestone for the region to take forward and develop the IT sector.

The IT Park is not only boosting the IT sector in the region, but also helping in developing a skilled workforce for GB in the context of CPEC. This park is creating an excellent team of software experts in the area who will also be able to provide low cost business services to the local industry.

It is worth mentioning here that, the modern IT Park has excellent facilities of backup power, security and OFC data connectivity. Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) registration fee for IT & ITeS companies, including call centres and IT start-ups, belonging to underserved areas of the country have been completely waived in order to boost growth of IT industry in the under developed parts of the country and thus contribute to organic growth of IT Industry across Pakistan.